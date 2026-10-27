HYDRA Cracks Down on Illegal Borewells Near Fox Sagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) has intensified its crackdown on illegal borewells and unauthorised water extraction near lakes. As part of the operation, officials dismantled seven borewells near Fox Sagar in the Jeedimetla region on Tuesday, seizing equipment used for illegal water extraction and transportation.

During the operation in the Kompally outskirts, HYDRA officials detected people secretly filling water tankers from borewells located between containers near the lake. The tankers reportedly carried HM WSS SB stickers to make them appear as vehicles associated with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Officials seized the vehicles involved in the alleged water theft and dismantled seven illegal borewells, along with their associated pipelines. The agency also prevented attempts to dig new borewells and took action against those extracting and selling groundwater commercially without the required permissions.

The operation follows similar inspections in the Tammidikunta and Sunnam Cheruvu areas of Madhapur, where HYDRA had examined borewells suspected of unauthorised water extraction.

Local residents welcomed the action and congratulated HYDRA for its efforts to curb illegal groundwater exploitation. They expressed relief that the crackdown could help prevent unauthorised borewells from diverting water resources and affecting the supply to residential areas near the lake.

HYDRA’s continued enforcement aims to protect lake surroundings, prevent water theft and ensure responsible use of local water resources.