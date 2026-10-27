Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Tapabrata Chakraborty as Next Telangana High Court Chief Justice

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday, October 26, recommended the appointment of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty as the next Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Justice Chakraborty is currently serving as a judge at the Calcutta High Court. He was elevated as an additional judge on October 30, 2013, and appointed a permanent judge on March 14, 2016. Before joining the judiciary, he practised in civil and constitutional law.

In a series of recommendations, the Collegium also proposed the appointment of Justice P. Sam Koshy, currently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, as the next Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Additionally, Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak of the Gujarat High Court was recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the same High Court. Justice Sudhir Singh, who is serving at the Patna High Court, was recommended to head the Uttarakhand High Court.

These recommendations form part of the judicial appointments process aimed at filling key leadership positions in various High Courts across the country.

Following the Collegium’s recommendations, the proposals will be processed by the Central government. The appointments will take effect after the required formalities are completed and presidential approval is granted.

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