Cyclone Arnab: 5.7 Lakh People Identified as Vulnerable in Andhra Pradesh

Landfall likely on October 28; CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to remain on high alert

Cyclone Arnab is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The storm is expected to bring sustained winds of 115–125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Andhra Pradesh has identified around 5.7 lakh people as vulnerable to the cyclone, with evacuation operations scheduled to begin on Monday evening. Officials have also directed boats at sea to return to shore and instructed departments to ensure the speedy restoration of electricity in case of disruptions.

According to the IMD, the deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal was moving west-northwestwards at around 15 kmph. The system is expected to intensify further and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of October 28.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to remain on high alert and strengthen preparedness across all departments. During a review meeting on Monday, he stressed interdepartmental coordination to minimise the impact of the cyclone.

The Chief Minister also instructed district administrations to establish control rooms and provide timely guidance to residents. Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are stepping up precautionary measures to protect coastal communities and minimise potential damage from the approaching storm.