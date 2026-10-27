Farmers Protest Paddy Price Reduction in Telangana’s Suryapet District

Suryapet: Farmers staged a protest in front of the agricultural market in Thirumalagiri mandal headquarters of Suryapet district, Telangana, on Tuesday, expressing anger over a sharp reduction in the price offered for paddy.

The farmers alleged that the price, which was previously Rs. 3,600, had been reduced to Rs. 2,500. They demanded that the price be increased to at least Rs. 4,000 to ensure fair returns for their produce.

Bringing their paddy to the protest site, the farmers expressed concern that traders had allegedly formed a syndicate to exploit them by offering lower prices. They said the price reduction was causing significant financial difficulties for farmers who had invested heavily in cultivating their crops.

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The protesters demanded immediate intervention from the authorities to address the issue and ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their produce.

The protest also caused a heavy traffic jam in the area, disrupting the movement of vehicles. The farmers urged the government and concerned officials to take action against those allegedly exploiting agricultural producers.