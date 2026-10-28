Anahat withdraws from Canadian Open squash QF with injury

Toronto: Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh withdrew from the Canadian Women’s Open due to injury ahead of her quarterfinal match, according to the PSA Tour website.

The world No. 15, who was in her impressive form and defeated England’s Saran Nghiem in four games to reach the quarterfinals, was scheduled to play Egyptian world No. 7 and top seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir in the last eight of the PSA Silver-level tournament.

As a result, Aboelkheir has now received a walkover to the semifinals in Toronto.

Last week, Anahat stunned Egyptian eight-time world champion Nour ElSherbini in straight games to move into the quarterfinals of the Silicon Valley Open squash in Redwood City (US). It was the biggest win of her career.

Anahat’s recent performances have strengthened her position among the emerging players on the women’s tour, with consecutive deep runs at tournaments in the United States and Canada offering valuable experience against established international opposition.

Last month at the Asian Games 2026, Anahat scripted another piece of history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the squash singles final at the continental meet.

She eventually settled for silver after going down 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-7) to Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam – the defending champion – in the women’s singles final.

Anahat had won two bronze medals at the Asian Games 2023 – in the women’s team and the mixed doubles events – in Hangzhou. She added a women’s singles silver to her collection from the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, becoming the first Indian woman to reach an Asian Games squash singles final.

Earlier this year, at the World Junior Squash Championships 2026, Anahat won the girls’ singles title to become the first Indian to claim the crown, ending Egypt’s 15-year reign in the event.