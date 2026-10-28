Spain: At least 46 killed after two high-speed trains collide in Toledo

Madrid: At least 46 people were reportedly killed after two high-speed trains collided in Spain’s Toledo province on Wednesday. The accident involved a Renfe AVE service and a private Iryo train, local media reported fearing that the number of casualties might rise further.

Emergency services were called to the spot at 8:54 am (local time) after the violent impact near the train station in Urda. The Castilla-La Mancha 112 emergency service said that fire crews from Alcazar de San Juan and Orgaz, Civil Protection units from surrounding municipalities, and three medical helicopters have been deployed at the site of the incident to find survivors and provide assistance to victims. According to the local authorities, there have been at least 39 fatalities, Spain-based ‘Sur in English’ reported.

The trains involved in the collision were carrying 544 passengers, according to data provided by the spokesperson for the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, Esther Padilla. The Iryo train was carrying 146 passengers and a baby on board, while the Renfe train was carrying 397 passengers, Spain-based ‘El Pais’ reported.

DOZENS DEAD AS TRAINS COLLIDE IN SPAIN

2 high speed trains with more than 500 passengers aboard ram into each other in Toledo.



Derailed trains allegedly switched tracks. pic.twitter.com/xJWNLEL5vP — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) October 28, 2026

The spokesperson for the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha said that the cause of the train collision is not known yet. The Ministry of Transport spokesperson said that, according to initial indications, the AVE train may have rear-ended the Iryo train, causing two of the latter’s carriages to derail and fall down on the embankment, according to the report.

Following the accident, the railway movement on the high-speed corridor between Madrid and Andalusia has been completely suspended since 8:54 am (local time) on Wednesday. The accident has affected medium-distance high-speed services.

In a statement shared on X, Iryo said that all services originating from Atocha and destined for the southern corridor have been suspended due to the accident. There is no estimate of when the train services will resume, ‘El Pais’ reported.

Iryo stated that it has activated “all emergency protocols” and has been “collaborating closely” with the authorities to manage the situation. Renfe has said that railway service has been suspended between Madrid, Ciudad Real, and Andalusia.

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