TGPSC Announces Recruitment for 102 Statistical Officer Posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for 102 vacancies of Mandal Planning and Statistical Officers and Assistant Statistical Officers in the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

According to a press note issued by the TGPSC Secretary on Wednesday, October 28, eligible candidates can submit online applications through the commission’s official website, www.tgpsc.gov.in, from October 30 to November 27.

The posts fall under the zonal cadre and carry a pay scale ranging from ₹36,750 to ₹1,06,990. Applicants must be between 18 and 44 years of age as of July 1, 2026, subject to applicable age relaxations.

The commission has advised candidates to refer to the detailed recruitment notification available on its website for information regarding educational qualifications, eligibility conditions, the selection process and other requirements.

The latest recruitment drive is smaller than the previous general recruitment for these positions. In 2018, the commission issued a notification for 474 posts, with a pay scale of ₹24,440 to ₹71,510.

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