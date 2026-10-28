CEIR Portal Helps Abid Police Recover 35 Mobile Phones

Hyderabad : The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) is a Government of India initiative operated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to block and trace lost or stolen mobile phones. The Police Department utilizes the CEIR portal to prevent the misuse of stolen devices and assist victims in recovering their lost mobile phones.

Upon receipt of complaints/petitions from victims, Abid Road PS, Hyderabad, entered the details of lost mobile phones into the CEIR portal for tracking purposes. After receiving the tracking details, Abid Road PS made dedicated efforts and successfully recovered (35) cellphones of various handsets and handed them over to the respective owners under proper acknowledgement after unblocking the recovered mobile phones. Out of those, (05) Mobile phones were handed over to the victims at their door steps.

ADVISED: All citizens are hereby advised that, in case of a lost mobile phone, they should immediately approach the concerned police station with a complaint, identity proof, and other relevant documents to facilitate the tracing and recovery of the lost cellphone.

The above commendable work was carried out by Sri K. Sreeramulu, DSI, Sri K. Prakash, PC 5782, Ms. Pavani, WPC 31617 and other staff in tracing and recovering the lost Mobile phones under the supervision of Sri.K.Parashuram , SHO ABIDS,Sri. K. Prasada Rao, Detective Inspector of Police, Abid Road PS, Hyderabad.