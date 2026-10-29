Dutch opener Max O’Dowd reprimanded for ICC code of conduct breach

Dubai: Dutch batter Max O’Dowd has received an official reprimand and one demerit point for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the Netherlands’ ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Oman in Dubai on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the Netherlands’ innings, with O’Dowd penalised for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

O’Dowd was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which concerns “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.” The sanction marks his first disciplinary offence in a 24-month period, with the demerit point added to his disciplinary record.

The incident took place in the 12th over of the Netherlands’ innings when O’Dowd was adjudged leg-before wicket. Following the decision, the batter indicated to the umpire that he had edged the delivery by displaying his bat, an action deemed to constitute dissent.

O’Dowd admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Phil Whitticase of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, a formal hearing was not required.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Akbar Ali and Shiju Sam, along with reserve umpire Virender Sharma.

Under the ICC Code of Conduct, Level 1 offences carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum sanction of a fine amounting to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee. Such breaches also attract one or two demerit points, depending on the nature and severity of the offence.

The disciplinary action came after the Netherlands registered a comprehensive 106-run victory over Oman in Match 141 of the League 2 tournament at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The two teams are scheduled to meet again in Match 144 of the tournament on November 2, 2026, at the same venue, where the Netherlands will look to build on their victory and Oman will aim to respond.