Telangana

Telangana Police Launch Seven Digital Services to Strengthen Crime Detection

The initiatives include a face-matching application capable of identifying a match within 15 seconds, smartphone-based fingerprint matching at crime scenes, digital tracking across Bharosa centres and several other technology-driven services.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 October 2026 - 14:45
Telangana Police Launch Seven Digital Services to Strengthen Crime Detection
Telangana Police Launch Seven Digital Services to Strengthen Crime Detection

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Hyderabad: Telangana Police have launched seven digital services aimed at improving crime detection, speeding up investigations and modernising policing across the state.

The initiatives include a face-matching application capable of identifying a match within 15 seconds, smartphone-based fingerprint matching at crime scenes, digital tracking across Bharosa centres and several other technology-driven services.

According to Telangana Police, the Face Search application contains more than 9.8 lakh photographs and is designed to help investigators identify suspects and improve the efficiency of criminal investigations.

Another key initiative enables police personnel to match fingerprints using smartphones at crime scenes, helping investigators access relevant information more quickly.

The new services also include digital tracking facilities across 35 Bharosa centres, a citizen feedback centre to improve public services, and SMS alerts regarding the release of prisoners.

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In addition, a dedicated website has been launched for the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID). The department has also introduced five volumes of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to guide investigators and bring greater consistency to criminal investigations.

The digital initiatives were launched by Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy, along with senior police official C. V. Anand, according to the announcement.

The initiatives are expected to strengthen accountability, improve coordination and make policing more technology-driven. By integrating digital tools into investigation procedures, Telangana Police aim to enhance crime detection and provide more efficient services to the public.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 October 2026 - 14:45
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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