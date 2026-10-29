Rains to continue in south Bengal as cyclone Arnab weakens into depression

Kolkata: Cyclone Arnab has weakened into a deep depression after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, but its remnants are continuing to influence weather conditions in West Bengal, bringing widespread rainfall across south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on Thursday.

The meteorological department said the deep depression is currently located over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha, 20 km west of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and 250 km south of Raipur.

It said the depression is moving northward at a speed of 22 km per hour. It will further weaken by Thursday evening.

Although the depression has no direct impact on West Bengal, scattered light to moderate rain is forecast across the state. A heavy rain warning has been issued in some districts.

The weather department said Kolkata is expected to witness cloudy skies throughout the day on Thursday, accompanied by intermittent light to moderate rain. Similar weather conditions are likely in Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts.

Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph may accompany rainfall in these areas. Heavy rainfall has been forecast for Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura districts, the forecast said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Thursday as the Bay of Bengal is rough along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts.

Thunderstorms and rains are also predicted in north Bengal on Thursday, with heavy rainfall warnings issued for Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. The region, which had experienced clear weather in recent days, turned cloudy on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall has been reported in parts of east Sikkim, with Nathula and Tsomgo (Changu) covered under a fresh layer of snow.

Separately, a low-pressure area has formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining regions. The weather office said it is likely to move west-northwestwards over the next 24 hours, intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area, and may subsequently develop into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

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