Andhra CM Naidu reviews relief, restoration works in cyclone-hit districts

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday reviewed the situation in the cyclone-affected districts and the ongoing relief and restoration works.

He asked the administrative machinery not to rest until normalcy is restored on the ground.

During a teleconference with officials from various departments and District Collectors, the Chief Minister said normalcy has returned to most of the affected areas.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that a preliminary report on the damage caused by the cyclone would be submitted during the day

The Chief Minister directed that the process of providing compensation to those affected, excluding crop loss, be expedited. He told the officials to stand by the people during natural disasters. He stated that the administrative machinery performed exceptionally well during Cyclone Arnab.

CM Naidu noted that Andhra Pradesh is currently facing diverse weather conditions. The Rayalaseema region is experiencing difficulties due to the impact of El Nino while other regions have faced challenges due to Cyclone Arnab. “The administration must act effectively in both situations to support the public,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that while in Rayalaseema, conditions are not suitable for sowing crops, in North Andhra, coastal region, and the Godavari districts, crops have been lost, and coconut plantations have suffered damage due to cyclone.

“We must use a well-structured plan to help the people overcome the impact of these natural disasters,” he said.

The Chief Minister observed that the administration ensured that the loss of life and property resulting from Cyclone Arnab was kept to a minimum. Precautions have been taken to prevent breaches in tanks and canals.

Most of the fallen trees have already been cleared. Any remaining fallen trees blocking roads must be removed immediately. Debris accumulated due to the cyclone must also be cleared, CM Naidu said.

He directed that the power supply be restored in all areas by Friday.

The Chief Minister pointed out that a Government Order (GO) regarding compensation has been issued. He told the officials that estimates of the damage caused by the cyclone must be prepared promptly. He asked them to assess the extent to which submerged crops can be salvaged.

Agricultural officials, scientists, and students should study this matter. Explore measures to prevent crops from being completely destroyed or ruined by soil/silt, he said.

He said technology should be utilised to expedite the preparation of crop loss estimates.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to examine the feasibility of replanting trees and plants, including coconut palms and various horticultural crops.

Implement relevant schemes to compensate farmers — both in agriculture and horticulture — for the losses they have suffered due to the cyclone, he said.