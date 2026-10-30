Tata Car Catches Fire on Shamshabad Airport Road, Major Accident Averted

Hyderabad: A Tata car suddenly caught fire on the main road leading to Shamshabad Airport, triggering panic among motorists. Fortunately, a major accident was averted as no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to preliminary information, the car caught fire while on the airport road. After noticing the flames, the driver immediately pulled the vehicle over and moved away from the spot.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the car within minutes and leaving it completely gutted.

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Officials rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and managed to bring the fire under control.

As the vehicle was unoccupied, no casualties were reported.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.