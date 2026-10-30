Crime & Accidents

Tata Car Catches Fire on Shamshabad Airport Road, Major Accident Averted

A Tata car suddenly caught fire on the main road leading to Shamshabad Airport, triggering panic among motorists. Fortunately, a major accident was averted as no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 October 2026 - 16:30
Tata Car Catches Fire on Shamshabad Airport Road, Major Accident Averted
Tata Car Catches Fire on Shamshabad Airport Road, Major Accident Averted

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Hyderabad: A Tata car suddenly caught fire on the main road leading to Shamshabad Airport, triggering panic among motorists. Fortunately, a major accident was averted as no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to preliminary information, the car caught fire while on the airport road. After noticing the flames, the driver immediately pulled the vehicle over and moved away from the spot.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the car within minutes and leaving it completely gutted.

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Officials rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and managed to bring the fire under control.

As the vehicle was unoccupied, no casualties were reported.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 October 2026 - 16:30
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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