Hyderabad

Ration Rice Scam Busted in Hyderabad, Officials Raid Depots in Karmanghat

A suspected ration rice scam has come to light in Hyderabad, where a mafia is allegedly processing government-supplied rice and selling it in the open market as branded fine rice at prices ranging from ₹80 to ₹100 per kg.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 October 2026 - 16:06
Ration Rice Scam Busted in Hyderabad, Officials Raid Depots in Karmanghat
Ration Rice Scam Busted in Hyderabad, Officials Raid Depots in Karmanghat

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Hyderabad: A suspected ration rice scam has come to light in Hyderabad, where a mafia is allegedly processing government-supplied rice and selling it in the open market as branded fine rice at prices ranging from ₹80 to ₹100 per kg.

Civil Supplies and Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids on rice depots in Karmanghat following suspicions that ration rice was being polished, repackaged and sold using the branding of reputed corporate companies.

During the inspections, officials collected rice samples from several shops for examination to determine whether ration rice was being illegally processed and marketed as premium-quality rice.

According to preliminary information, several shop owners allegedly shut their establishments and fled after noticing the arrival of the officials.

The raids are aimed at uncovering the alleged illegal diversion of ration rice and the misuse of established brands to sell it in the open market. Further details are expected after the examination of the collected samples and the completion of the investigation.

Follow for more details: MunsifDaily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 October 2026 - 16:06
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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