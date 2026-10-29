13 Crew Members Rescued from Stranded Vessel Near Antarvedi Amid Cyclone

Amaravati: A merchant vessel travelling from Visakhapatnam to Singapore has been stranded at sea near Antarvedi in Andhra Pradesh amid a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, prompting the Indian Coast Guard to intensify rescue operations.

According to the available information, Coast Guard personnel have launched helicopter rescue operations to evacuate the crew members from the stranded vessel. So far, 13 crew members have been safely rescued and brought ashore by helicopter.

Seven more crew members remain aboard the vessel, and efforts are underway to evacuate them safely.

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The rescue operation is continuing amid challenging weather conditions caused by the cyclone. The Coast Guard is monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of the remaining crew members.

Further details are awaited as the rescue operation progresses.