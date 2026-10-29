Malinga, Mhambrey and Hopkinson leave Mumbai Indians men’s coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027

New Delhi: Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday announced that bowling coaches Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach Carl Hopkinson will be leaving the men’s team set-up. The announcement comes days after Kieron Pollard took over as the side’s new head coach after Mahela Jayawardene departed.

“Mumbai Indians extend their heartfelt gratitude to Lasith, Paras and Carl for their contributions to the team and the wider MI family. Their commitment, the relationships they have built and the memories they have helped create will always be part of our journey. We wish each of them the very best in their future endeavours,” the franchise said in a statement on Thursday.

The departures mark the end of a long association for Malinga, regarded as one of the most iconic figures in MI’s history. The Sri Lankan fast bowling great led the franchise’s bowling attack during four of its IPL title wins and the 2011 Champions League T20 triumph before returning as a mentor and coach.

Malinga had returned to Mumbai Indians as a fast-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2024 and took over from Shane Bond, who had held the role for nine seasons. After retiring in 2021, he spent two seasons as Rajasthan Royals’ fast-bowling coach.

It was Malinga’s second stint in MI’s support staff – having served as mentor in 2018 before returning to the field the following year to share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah as the side won their fourth IPL title.

Mhambrey, the former India pacer, served the franchise across two spells, first from 2010 to 2017 and again ahead of the 2025 season. Mhambrey was India’s bowling coach from November 2021 to July 2024, a stint that included the T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies.

In his first spell as a coach with MI, Mhambrey was part of the side that won the IPL in 2013 and the Champions League T20 in 2011 and 2013, apart from being the bowling coach of MI Emirates in the UAE’s ILT20 tournament. Former England fielding coach Hopkinson joined MI ahead of the 2025 season and was tasked with raising the team’s fielding standards.