Hyderabad Faces Water Shortage Risk for Eight Months Without Manjeera and Singur Supply

Hyderabad: Hyderabad could face serious water supply problems for the next eight months if water from the Manjeera and Singur projects remains unavailable, according to Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy.

Ashok Reddy warned that water shortages could affect seven Assembly constituencies within Greater Hyderabad’s limits, with the impact extending from Patancheru to Jubilee Hills.

Sherilingampally constituency is expected to be among the worst-affected areas, with nearly 80 per cent of the constituency likely to face water-related problems, he said.

The situation has been attributed to declining groundwater levels and inadequate water availability in the Manjeera and Singur reservoirs. The shortage of these water sources could put additional pressure on the city’s existing water supply network.

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The warning has raised concerns over Hyderabad’s ability to meet the growing demand for drinking water in the coming months. Residents in the affected areas may face difficulties if alternative arrangements are not made to ensure an adequate and reliable water supply.

The Water Board’s assessment highlights the need for effective water management and measures to address the shortage as the city faces increasing pressure on its water resources.