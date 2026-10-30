MP govt announces 2 pc DA hike for employees; arrears in three instalments

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and officers by 2 per cent, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on his X handle.

The hike will be effective from January, providing relief to lakhs of state government staff.

According to the announcement, arrears for the nine months from January to September will be paid in three equal monthly instalments. The enhanced Dearness Allowance will be disbursed in cash, beginning with the salary for October, which is payable in November.

Pensioners will also benefit from the decision. The dearness allowance for pensioners will be increased by 2 per cent, effective from July 2026.

The government has stated that it remains committed to safeguarding the interests of both serving employees and retired personnel.

The decision comes as part of the state’s efforts to ease the financial burden on its workforce amid rising living costs.

Recently, the Central government raised the dearness allowance of its employees. Officials said the increase is in line with the formula linked to the All India Consumer Price Index and reflects the government’s intent to regularly revise allowances to match inflation trends.

Employees across various departments, including education, health, police and revenue, are expected to benefit from the revised DA rates. The cash payment of the enhanced allowance from the October salary will provide immediate relief, while the staggered payment of arrears is aimed at managing the fiscal impact on the state exchequer.

Pensioners, who form a significant section of beneficiaries, will receive the revised dearness allowance from July 2026.

The government has emphasised that the welfare of retired employees remains a priority and that timely revisions will continue to be made.

Chief Minister Yadav has reiterated that the state government is committed to ensuring that its employees and pensioners receive due benefits without undue delay.

The decision is expected to boost morale among government staff and provide additional disposable income during the ongoing festive season.

Further official orders detailing the exact rates and implementation modalities are likely to be issued by the Finance Department to facilitate smooth disbursement across all departments.