GPO Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹22,000 Bribe in Mancherial

Mancherial: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught a Grama Palana Officer (GPO), D. Srinivas, of Mosam village in Mancherial district red-handed while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹22,000.

According to the ACB’s Adilabad Range, Srinivas demanded the money from a complainant in exchange for submitting a report to higher authorities to correct the complainant’s father’s name in revenue records. The correction was required to facilitate the transfer of agricultural land through succession.

The ACB officials conducted a trap operation and caught the officer while accepting the bribe at his office. The tainted amount of ₹22,000 was recovered from his possession.

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The accused is being arrested and will be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Karimnagar, officials said.

The ACB has urged the public to report any demand for bribes by government officials through its toll-free helpline, 1064.