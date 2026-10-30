Parineeti Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha at 35,000 feet, shares adorable video

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, in a rather unusual setting.

She shared a glimpse of their special moment from aboard a flight. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kesari’ actress posted a video in which she was seen sitting beside Raghav inside an aircraft as she broke her fast. The actress revealed that distance or location does not matter when it comes to celebrating traditions with loved ones.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Karwa Chauth is wherever we are. Even if it’s at 35,000 feet! You make all my dreams come true Ragaii. The best man, the best human, the best boii.”

The video begins with the actress filming the moon from the aircraft window, followed by Raghav offering her water as she breaks her fast. The video is accompanied by the song ‘Surmedani (Unplugged)’ by Jyotica Tangri, Avvy Sra and Harmanjit, adding a romantic touch to their celebrations.

The actress’ post captured the couple celebrating the festival together while travelling, adding a special touch to their Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple celebrated their third Karwa Chauth together this year. The duo often shares glimpses of their personal life on social media, giving a peek into their moments together.

Parineeti and Raghav have recently been sharing glimpses of their special moments together. On her birthday, Raghav Chadha called himself “the luckiest husband in the world” as he wished his wife, actress Parineeti.

Taking to Instagram, Raghav shared a few fun-filled glimpses of their time together. The couple was seen enjoying good food and each other’s company during what appeared to be an intimate birthday celebration.

His sweet birthday note read, “happiest birthday to neer’s mumma (red heart emoticon) with all my love, the luckiest husband in the world (sic).”