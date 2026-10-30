Every Investment in Telangana Has My Guarantee, Assures CM Revanth Reddy

New Delhi: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has assured industrialists that the Telangana government will extend complete support to investors, declaring that every investment made in the state carries his personal guarantee. He said he would take direct responsibility for investment-related policy decisions, government assistance and providing the necessary support to industries.

Speaking at the curtain raiser event for the “Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026” in New Delhi, the Chief Minister invited domestic and international investors to explore the vast opportunities available in Telangana. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal attended the event as the chief guest, along with state ministers, industrialists, CII representatives and delegates from various countries.

Encouraging investors to expand their investment plans, Revanth Reddy said they should consider doubling their proposed investments and expected growth. He assured them that protecting investments, removing obstacles and ensuring industrial growth would be his personal responsibility. He also invited investors to participate in the Global Summit scheduled for December 7, 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad.

Highlighting the state’s long-term economic vision, the Chief Minister said the government had prepared the Telangana Rising 2047 roadmap in alignment with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Telangana aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047, contributing 10 per cent to India’s projected $30 trillion economy.

He also highlighted the Centre’s support for Telangana through proposed high-speed rail corridors connecting Hyderabad with Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, besides new airports at Warangal and Adilabad. Projects such as the Regional Ring Road and metro rail expansion were also highlighted.

Stating that Hyderabad has the infrastructure, talent and historical significance to compete with global cities such as New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai, Revanth Reddy urged industrialists to share policy suggestions and become partners in Telangana’s development journey.