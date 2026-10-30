Telangana

Telangana and Centre Working Together to Build $3 Trillion Economy: Revanth Reddy

The Chief Minister made the statement while addressing the Telangana Investors Meet in New Delhi, highlighting the state's economic ambitions and efforts to attract investments.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 October 2026 - 14:54
Telangana and Centre Working Together to Build $3 Trillion Economy: Revanth Reddy
Telangana and Centre Working Together to Build $3 Trillion Economy: Revanth Reddy

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that the state government and the Centre are working together to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy.

The Chief Minister made the statement while addressing the Telangana Investors Meet in New Delhi, highlighting the state’s economic ambitions and efforts to attract investments.

Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that cooperation between the state and central governments would help Telangana achieve its ambitious economic target. He also underscored the importance of investment and economic growth in advancing the state’s development.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The investors meet in the national capital was aimed at engaging with investors and business leaders and highlighting Telangana’s potential as a destination for investment.

The state government has been focusing on attracting investments across sectors to accelerate economic growth, create employment opportunities and strengthen Telangana’s position as a major economic hub.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 October 2026 - 14:54
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link