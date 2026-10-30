Telangana and Centre Working Together to Build $3 Trillion Economy: Revanth Reddy

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that the state government and the Centre are working together to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy.

The Chief Minister made the statement while addressing the Telangana Investors Meet in New Delhi, highlighting the state’s economic ambitions and efforts to attract investments.

Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that cooperation between the state and central governments would help Telangana achieve its ambitious economic target. He also underscored the importance of investment and economic growth in advancing the state’s development.

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The investors meet in the national capital was aimed at engaging with investors and business leaders and highlighting Telangana’s potential as a destination for investment.

The state government has been focusing on attracting investments across sectors to accelerate economic growth, create employment opportunities and strengthen Telangana’s position as a major economic hub.