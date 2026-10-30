Thalassemia Patients Benefit from Hyderabad Police Blood Donation Drive During Police Commemoration Week

Hyderabad: The Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Shivrampally has received 560 units of blood from donation camps organised by Hyderabad Police as part of the Police Commemoration Week observances.

The drive was conducted at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters in Petlaburj and other police locations, demonstrating the police department’s commitment to public service and humanitarian causes.

TSCS Receives 560 Units of Blood to Support Patients Requiring Regular Transfusions

Director General of Police (DGP) C.V. Anand, IPS inaugurated the blood donation camp at the CAR headquarters in the presence of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal, IPS, and R. Venkateshwarlu, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, CAR Headquarters & Training. Mr. Aleem Baig, Sr. Joint Secretary, Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society, Durga Devi, Jaleel from TSCS were part of the drive.

The initiative aimed to strengthen the availability of blood for patients who depend on regular transfusions, particularly those living with thalassemia. TSCS received blood units collected through camps organised at the City Armed Reserve headquarters in Hyderabad and police locations in the Rajendra Nagar zone, including Falaknuma, Shamshabad and Balapur Police Station. The collective contribution will help support the ongoing transfusion requirements of patients associated with the Society.

Addressing police personnel, officers, medical professionals and donors, DGP C.V. Anand, IPS emphasised that blood donation was equivalent to saving lives. He appreciated the police personnel and volunteers who came forward in large numbers to participate in the initiative.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

He noted that the police department was organising various programmes until October 31 to honour police personnel who had laid down their lives in the line of duty. While people celebrate festivals with their families, police personnel remain on duty to ensure public safety, maintain communal harmony and prevent untoward incidents, he said.

Mr. Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary, Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society, said, “We are deeply grateful to the Telangana Police Department, DGP C.V. Anand, IPS, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS and all the police personnel and voluntary donors for extending their support to patients living with thalassemia.

For these patients, blood transfusions are not a one-time requirement but a lifelong necessity. The collection of 560 units of blood through these camps is a significant contribution towards meeting patients’ ongoing transfusion needs. Every unit of donated blood brings hope to a patient and provides vital support to families navigating this challenging journey.

Such initiatives during Police Commemoration Week send a powerful message that the spirit of service extends beyond maintaining law and order to saving lives and serving humanity. We urge citizens, organisations and institutions to come forward regularly for voluntary blood donation and help ensure a reliable supply of safe blood for those who need it most.”