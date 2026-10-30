HYDRA Removes Encroachments on R.K. Puram Cheruvu, Fences 12 Acres

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) have intensified its efforts to protect water bodies by removing encroachments across 12 acres of R.K. Puram Cheruvu, also known as Mukkidikunta, and installing fencing to safeguard its Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries.

The lake, located within the Moulali Circle limits of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, is spread across 75 acres and has been developed as a mini tankbund. However, encroachments had increased in parts of the lake, with individuals allegedly dividing portions of the FTL area and constructing precast walls and fences.

Some encroached areas were reportedly being used as cattle sheds, while waste dumping was contributing to pollution. HYDRA removed unauthorised structures, including sentry posts built with precast walls, during its operation on Thursday.

The action followed complaints submitted by local residents through Praja Vani regarding the operation of a pig slaughterhouse within the lake boundaries, waste-related pollution and illegal constructions.

After inspecting the site along with concerned officials, HYDRA undertook the clearance operation and erected fencing across the 12-acre area to prevent further encroachments. It also installed signboards marking the lake’s FTL boundaries.

The initiative aims to protect the water body’s land, prevent future encroachments and preserve its ecological importance.

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