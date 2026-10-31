Women Police Constables Deployed for Motorcycle Patrolling in Khairatabad Zone

HYDERABAD: In a significant step towards strengthening women’s participation in frontline policing, the Khairatabad zone of Hyderabad City Police has introduced a new initiative under which one woman police constable from each police station has been trained in motorcycle riding and deployed for regular field patrolling.

DCP Khairatabad K. Shilpa Valli said the initiative aims to ensure that women police personnel actively participate in operational duties instead of being largely confined to reception, documentation and other station-based responsibilities.

“Women police personnel should be equally visible and actively involved in frontline policing,” she said.

The initiative is expected to improve the utilisation of available police resources, expand the operational responsibilities of women constables and provide greater flexibility in field deployment.

Officials believe that the increased presence of women police personnel on city streets will also make policing more accessible, particularly for women who may feel more comfortable approaching female officers to report complaints or seek assistance.

Shilpa Valli said the initiative would help build public confidence and strengthen police-community relations. Greater visibility of women personnel in patrol teams would encourage more women to directly approach the police and seek help without hesitation.

Describing the move as a small operational change with a larger institutional objective, the DCP emphasised that the focus was on increasing women’s participation in field policing and making police services more accessible to the public.

The initiative marks another step towards promoting gender inclusion and providing women police personnel with greater opportunities to take up active operational responsibilities.

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