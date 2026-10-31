HYDRAA Plans to Transform Historic Fox Sagar into Mini Tank Bund

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has prepared an ambitious plan to rejuvenate the historic Fox Sagar Lake in Jeedimetla and develop it into a mini tank bund. The first phase of the project is estimated to cost ₹75 crore.

The project aims to restore the 129-year-old water body, remove encroachments, revive its natural features and transform the lake into an attractive urban recreational destination.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected the lake on Friday ahead of the proposed launch of restoration works by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

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Ranganath said the state government was committed to protecting and restoring the historic Nizam-era lake. Constructed in 1897, Fox Sagar was once one of the region’s major sources of water, playing an important role before the development of reservoirs such as Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

The initiative is expected to improve the lake’s ecological condition while creating a recreational space for Hyderabad residents.