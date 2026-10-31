Man Arrested for Forging Aadhaar and PAN Cards in Pahadishareef

HYDERABAD: The Shamshabad Task Force, along with local police, arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly running an illegal document forgery racket by altering Aadhaar and PAN card details in Pahadishareef on Thursday. Police seized 60 fake or modified Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards, cash and equipment used in the operation.

The accused was identified as Ch. Mahadev, a resident of Sriram Colony in Jalpally, who operates a photocopy shop in Budvel. According to police, Mahadev studied up to Class VII and allegedly turned to document forgery to earn additional money as his regular income was insufficient to support his family.

Police said he installed specialised software to manipulate personal information, including names, photographs, dates of birth and addresses, on Aadhaar and PAN cards. He allegedly operated the racket from his residence, charging Rs. 300 for changing the date of birth on an Aadhaar card and Rs. 700 to Rs. 1,000 for altering complete details.

Investigators suspect that customers used the forged documents to secure private employment in factories around Hyderabad, obtain mobile phone SIM cards and access various government welfare schemes.

Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force apprehended Mahadev and conducted a search. Police recovered 60 fake or altered Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards, Rs. 5,000 in cash, a laptop, printer, lamination machine and a mobile phone.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the racket to identify others involved and trace the possible misuse of the forged documents.

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