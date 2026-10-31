Cyberabad Police Explore One-Way Traffic System to Ease IT Corridor Congestion

HYDERABAD: In a major initiative to address persistent traffic congestion in the Cyberabad IT corridor, the Cyberabad Police have begun exploring the introduction of a one-way traffic system on key roads, similar to the model implemented around KBR Park in Jubilee Hills. The proposed changes may cover important stretches near IKEA, Mindspace, Raheja Mindspace, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and Shilparamam.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M. Ramesh, IPS, said that despite having relatively wide roads, traffic congestion continues to increase across the Cyberabad limits. The police are conducting traffic simulations using available data to identify effective solutions for improving vehicle movement. Preliminary studies have been completed, focusing on 76 important junctions and entry and exit points of major commercial buildings to identify and eliminate traffic bottlenecks.

Before implementing the proposed one-way system, the police plan to conduct a three-day trial run. Consultations will be held with IT company representatives, local residents and commuters, followed by public awareness programmes. The final decision will be taken after assessing the trial results. Road repairs and necessary civil works will also be undertaken to minimise inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Police, SCSC and Shift Transport Initiative will jointly organise a three-day mobility conference titled ‘Cyberabad Moves 2026’ at T-Hub from November 26 to 28.

The event will focus on road safety, public transport connectivity and sustainable urban development. A Mobility Innovation Challenge has also been launched, inviting innovative ideas from students and citizens. Interactive displays and large maps will be showcased.

Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana said the objective is to develop a more efficient and citizen-friendly urban transport system. Further details are available at CyberabadMoves.in.

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