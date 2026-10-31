Two Engineering Students Electrocuted to Death in Moinabad

RANGAREDDY: Two engineering students died after coming into contact with live electric wires installed around an agricultural field in Moinabad of Rangareddy district on Friday night. The incident occurred near KG Reddy Engineering College following a students’ festival organised on the campus.

According to preliminary information, several students went to nearby agricultural fields after the festival and were allegedly consuming alcohol. Meanwhile, a police patrol vehicle arrived in the area. On noticing the police vehicle, the students reportedly panicked and ran away. During the commotion, two students, including a student identified as Mohan, came into contact with electric wires installed around farmer Rajireddy’s field and suffered fatal electric shocks.

Fellow students immediately informed college authorities, who subsequently alerted the police. Police personnel rushed to the spot and confirmed the deaths. They recovered the bodies and shifted them to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examinations.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. They are questioning several students to establish the exact sequence of events. The parents of the deceased students were informed about the tragedy. Heartbroken family members rushed to Osmania Hospital, where they broke down on learning about the deaths.

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