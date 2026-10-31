Special Focus on Increasing Student Enrolment, Quality Education and Utilisation of Basic Facilities in Government Schools: S. Yadaiah

District Educational Officer, Hyderabad, Conducts Detailed Inspection of Government High School Dar-ul-Shifa and Neighbouring Government Schools

Hyderabad: Education is the fundamental foundation for the development of a civilised society, an effective instrument of social transformation, and a guarantee of a brighter future. Government schools play a vital role in providing quality education to children from economically weaker, middle-class and deserving sections of society. It is essential to create greater public awareness about the facilities available in government educational institutions, build confidence among parents, and take effective measures to encourage the maximum number of students to enrol in government schools.

In this context, Mr. S. Yadaiah, District Educational Officer, Hyderabad, emphasised the need to increase student enrolment in government schools, further improve the standard of education, and ensure the effective utilisation of facilities provided by the government.

Mr. S. Yadaiah, accompanied by Mr. R. Suman, Deputy Educational Officer, Bahadurpura Mandal, and Mr. Yadagiri, Deputy Inspector of Schools, Bahadurpura Range-I, conducted a detailed inspection of the government educational institutions functioning under the campus of Government High School Dar-ul-Shifa, Bahadurpura Mandal, Hyderabad. During the visit, the academic and administrative activities of Government High School Dar-ul-Shifa, the School for the Blind, Government Primary School, Bazar Noor-ul-Umara, and other associated government educational institutions were reviewed.

During the inspection, the District Educational Officer observed the academic progress of students, teaching and learning activities, and the facilities available in the schools. He instructed the concerned officials and teachers to maintain regular contact with parents, create greater educational awareness, and make sincere and continuous efforts to increase admissions in government schools and provide students with a better learning environment.

He also stressed the importance of thoroughly informing parents about the various facilities provided by the government for students studying in government schools. These facilities include free textbooks and notebooks, free midday meals, free uniforms, free footwear, and medical check-ups. The objective of these initiatives is to reduce the financial burden of education on families, improve student attendance, and ensure equal educational opportunities for every child.

Subsequently, the students of Government High School Dar-ul-Shifa demonstrated their academic abilities and intellectual skills. Maulana Mufti Dr. Hafiz Mohammed Sabir Pasha Quadri, Headmaster, Government High School Dar-ul-Shifa, Bahadurpura Mandal, Hyderabad, briefed the District Educational Officer and the other officials about the students’ academic activities and educational achievements. During the review of the students’ performance, their interest in learning, the standard of teaching, and their participation in various educational activities were highlighted.

On this occasion, school teachers Mr. Mohammed Amjad Hussain, Mr. Zaheeruddin, and Mr. Vijay Kumar Reddy, along with other female teachers, were present.

The teachers expressed their commitment to continuing and strengthening their efforts to improve the quality of education in government educational institutions, promote the all-round development of students, build greater confidence among parents, and increase enrolment in government schools. The importance of cooperation among the Department of Education, teachers, parents, and the wider community was emphasised as essential for transforming government schools into centres of quality education.

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