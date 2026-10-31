PI Industries Launches Indigenous Insecticide Pioxazon to Protect Rice, Maize and Bengal Gram

Hyderabad: PI Industries Limited on Saturday launched Pioxazon® (Pioxaniliprole 20% SC), powered by India’s first indigenously discovered insecticide molecule, aimed at protecting rice, maize and Bengal gram crops.

The product is registered by the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC) for controlling Yellow Stem Borer in rice, Fall Armyworm in maize and Pod Borer in Bengal gram.

According to the company, Pioxazon offers rapid absorption within 30 minutes, effective pest control, longer-lasting protection and a safer profile for beneficial insects. The product was developed keeping Indian agricultural conditions in mind and evaluated through multilocation field trials across the country.

PI Industries Vice Chairperson and Managing Director Mayank Singhal said the launch marks a significant milestone in India’s agricultural innovation journey, taking indigenous scientific research from discovery to commercial application.

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