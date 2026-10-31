Rise in Brain and Heart Strokes Among Drug-Using Youth

Launch of the ‘No Drugs’ Campaign: Press Conference by Dr. Faisal Mustafa and MLA Mr. M.A. Mubeen

Hyderabad: The use of drugs is leading to a steady increase in the incidence of strokes and heart attacks among the younger generation. Recently, several young people suffering from neurological conditions have sought treatment at the Neuro Hospital.

Symptoms include memory loss, tremors, and sudden collapses due to dizziness. This was stated by prominent neurosurgeon Dr. Faisal Mustafa, who was speaking today at the inauguration of the ‘No Drugs’ campaign, organized by the Western Neuro Hospital in Shamsheergunj.

Also present on the occasion were Bahadurpura MLA Mr. M.A. Mubeen, Corporator Muqtadar Baba, Dr. Syed Fazil Hussain Parvez, GHMC Assistant Commissioner M.A. Waheed, and Mr. Meraj, the Medical Superintendent of Western Neuro Hospital.

Dr. Faisal Mustafa mentioned that, on the occasion of World Stroke Day, he met with the State Health Minister, Mr. Damodara Raja Narasimha, to apprise him of the growing menace of drug abuse among the youth. Mr. Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Chairman of the SC/ST, BC, and Minorities Commission, and Dr. Mohammed Akbar were also present at the event.

Expressing concern over the rising incidence of drug use, the Health Minister assured that measures—extending beyond educational institutions to the neighborhood level—would be implemented to curb this addiction, which is devastating the younger generation and society as a whole.

Mr. M. A. Mubeen congratulated Dr. Faisal Mustafa and the team at Western Hospital for launching a campaign against drugs. He urged parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children’s movements, conduct, and habits. As a member of the Legislative Assembly, he pledged to strive toward making his constituency “drug-free.”

Dr. Syed Fazil Hussain Parvez stated that, alongside parents, school teachers, college lecturers, and university professors also bear a moral responsibility to monitor students. He suggested that educational institutions—specifically canteens and similar areas—should be regularly inspected to ensure that no intoxicating substances are being supplied to students.

He lamented that, in the present day, teachers no longer possess the authority or right to exercise strict discipline over students; historically, it was the teachers who played a pivotal role in the moral upbringing of the youth. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for decisive action—not only by the police but also by teams of responsible community members—against young people who remain outside their homes unnecessarily during the night.

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