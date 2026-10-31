Hostel Student Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances in Khammam

KHAMMAM: A 17-year-old student died under suspicious circumstances at a hostel in Khammam city on Friday. The deceased was identified as Achala Ajay Kumar, a native of Ganeshwaram village in Raghunathapalem mandal of Khammam district. He was pursuing a Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) course at ASR Government Junior College in Shantinagar and staying at the college hostel.

According to reports, Ajay Kumar had spent time cheerfully with fellow students on Friday. Around 4 pm, he went to the bathroom but did not return for a long time. At around 6 pm, concerned hostel students forcibly opened the bathroom door and found him unconscious.

They brought him outside, attempted to revive him by massaging his hands and legs, and shifted him to the Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His father, Lakshminarayana, had passed away earlier. His mother, Upendra, works as an agricultural labourer to support his education.

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