Delivery Executive Allegedly Flees with Gold Jewellery Worth Rs.62,383 in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A bike delivery executive allegedly fled with a parcel containing gold jewellery worth Rs.62,383 after collecting it from a security guard in Jubilee Hills, triggering a police investigation.

According to the complaint, an administrative manager working with Vivo had booked a bike parcel delivery service to transport gold jewellery from Banjara Hills to a relative’s residence in Nagole. The manager handed over the parcel to a security guard, who subsequently passed it on to the delivery executive.

After collecting the parcel, the rider allegedly demanded an additional Rs.100 towards fuel expenses. He reportedly asked for the amount to be transferred through PhonePe. After receiving the payment, the executive left with the parcel.

However, the jewellery never reached its intended destination. When the manager attempted to contact the delivery executive to enquire about the delay, he discovered that his phone number had been blocked.

The manager reportedly tried contacting the delivery service’s customer care team but failed to receive a satisfactory response. Left with no option, he approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Police have taken note of the complaint and are investigating the incident to trace the missing jewellery and identify the delivery executive. Further details are awaited.

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