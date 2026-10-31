Hyderabad

Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner Inspects Begumpet and Bowenpally, Reviews Civic Infrastructure

The Commissioner of Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation conducted a morning field inspection across Begumpet and Bowenpally Circle, reviewing urban greenery, sanitation, road infrastructure and traffic management.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi31 October 2026 - 18:04
Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner Inspects Begumpet and Bowenpally, Reviews Civic Infrastructure
Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner Inspects Begumpet and Bowenpally, Reviews Civic Infrastructure

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Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation conducted a morning field inspection across Begumpet and Bowenpally Circle, reviewing urban greenery, sanitation, road infrastructure and traffic management.

During the inspection at Begumpet Flyover, the Commissioner directed officials to expedite landscaping and greenery development works. He also instructed them to remove unwanted materials accumulated along the road median to improve the appearance and maintenance of the stretch.

At Tatachary Colony, the Commissioner reviewed the garbage collection system and instructed sanitation officials to streamline waste collection at designated points. He emphasised the need for regular clearance of garbage to prevent roadside littering and maintain cleanliness in the locality.

Later, at Fatehnagar, the Commissioner inspected the utilisation of the flyover underpass and reviewed proposals concerning road repairs and the introduction of two-way traffic. He also directed officials to improve sanitation facilities, maintain footpaths properly and clear construction debris from public spaces.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of coordinated efforts by engineering and sanitation departments to address civic issues promptly. Officials were instructed to monitor the progress of the identified works and ensure better public infrastructure.

The inspection focused on creating greener public spaces, cleaner streets and safer roads through improved civic management and regular field-level monitoring.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi31 October 2026 - 18:04
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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