Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner Inspects Begumpet and Bowenpally, Reviews Civic Infrastructure

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation conducted a morning field inspection across Begumpet and Bowenpally Circle, reviewing urban greenery, sanitation, road infrastructure and traffic management.

During the inspection at Begumpet Flyover, the Commissioner directed officials to expedite landscaping and greenery development works. He also instructed them to remove unwanted materials accumulated along the road median to improve the appearance and maintenance of the stretch.

At Tatachary Colony, the Commissioner reviewed the garbage collection system and instructed sanitation officials to streamline waste collection at designated points. He emphasised the need for regular clearance of garbage to prevent roadside littering and maintain cleanliness in the locality.

Later, at Fatehnagar, the Commissioner inspected the utilisation of the flyover underpass and reviewed proposals concerning road repairs and the introduction of two-way traffic. He also directed officials to improve sanitation facilities, maintain footpaths properly and clear construction debris from public spaces.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of coordinated efforts by engineering and sanitation departments to address civic issues promptly. Officials were instructed to monitor the progress of the identified works and ensure better public infrastructure.

The inspection focused on creating greener public spaces, cleaner streets and safer roads through improved civic management and regular field-level monitoring.

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