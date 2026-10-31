Telangana

Wife Conspires with Lover to Murder Husband, Three Arrested in Kamareddy

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly conspired with her lover and another accomplice to murder her husband, considering him an obstacle to their extramarital relationship, in Hanumajipet village of Bansuwada mandal in Kamareddy district.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi31 October 2026 - 12:28
Wife Conspires with Lover to Murder Husband, Three Arrested in Kamareddy
Wife Conspires with Lover to Murder Husband, Three Arrested in Kamareddy

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Kamareddy: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly conspired with her lover and another accomplice to murder her husband, considering him an obstacle to their extramarital relationship, in Hanumajipet village of Bansuwada mandal in Kamareddy district.

The deceased was identified as Gummadi Kashiram (26). His wife, Gummadi Savitri, had allegedly been involved in an extramarital relationship with a man named Pasupuleti Santosh.

According to police, Savitri, along with Santosh and another man, Chintakindi Ramu, allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Kashiram.

On the 23rd of this month, Santosh and Ramu reportedly took Kashiram to Pachcheru pond on the pretext of drinking alcohol. After making him consume liquor, the accused allegedly strangled him with a nylon rope and dumped his body in the pond before fleeing the scene.

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The incident came to light after Kashiram’s father lodged a complaint with the police, expressing suspicion over his son’s death.

Following an investigation, police uncovered the alleged murder conspiracy and arrested Savitri, Santosh and Ramu.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi31 October 2026 - 12:28
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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