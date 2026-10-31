Wife Conspires with Lover to Murder Husband, Three Arrested in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly conspired with her lover and another accomplice to murder her husband, considering him an obstacle to their extramarital relationship, in Hanumajipet village of Bansuwada mandal in Kamareddy district.

The deceased was identified as Gummadi Kashiram (26). His wife, Gummadi Savitri, had allegedly been involved in an extramarital relationship with a man named Pasupuleti Santosh.

According to police, Savitri, along with Santosh and another man, Chintakindi Ramu, allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Kashiram.

On the 23rd of this month, Santosh and Ramu reportedly took Kashiram to Pachcheru pond on the pretext of drinking alcohol. After making him consume liquor, the accused allegedly strangled him with a nylon rope and dumped his body in the pond before fleeing the scene.

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The incident came to light after Kashiram’s father lodged a complaint with the police, expressing suspicion over his son’s death.

Following an investigation, police uncovered the alleged murder conspiracy and arrested Savitri, Santosh and Ramu.

Further investigation into the case is underway.