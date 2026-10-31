LoP Gandhi announces ‘Chalo Dilli’ march from Minto Road junction to Ramlila Maidan; cops say no permission sought for CP

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday announced that Opposition parties would take out the ‘Chalo Dilli’ march from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan on November 1. However, Delhi Police sources said that no permission had been sought for taking out a march from Connaught Place.

LoP Rahul Gandhi shared the rally details in a post on X, inviting people to join the march. “See you tomorrow, let’s walk together! Connaught Place Minto Road Junction-Ajmeri Gate-Ramlila Maidan. 1 November, 12 p.m.,” he posted.

The march will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA Bloc is scheduled to hold a rally against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the electoral roll revision process and demanding his resignation.

However, according to Delhi Police sources, no permission has been sought for taking out a march from Connaught Place.

Police sources said that MPs and political leaders could travel in their private vehicles to Constitution Club, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence or any other location as per their convenience.

The sources also pointed out that Jantar Mantar has already been de-notified as a protest site. Besides, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force across the New Delhi area, including near the Election Commission of India office.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements are being put in place at Ramlila Maidan for Sunday’s rally. Personnel from the Central District and several other districts of Delhi Police, along with paramilitary forces, will be deployed to maintain law and order and ensure security during the event.

The Congress is making extensive preparations to ensure the success of the rally, which is being projected as a major show of strength by the Opposition INDIA Bloc. The protest is aimed at highlighting the Opposition’s allegations of electoral manipulation through the SIR exercise and mounting pressure on the Election Commission.

In view of the rally, traffic restrictions will remain in force across several parts of Delhi from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 1, the Delhi Police said.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, diversions may be enforced at key intersections in central Delhi depending on the prevailing traffic situation. These include Netaji Subhash Marg T-point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-point, Ajmeri Gate red light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.