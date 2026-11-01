Hyderabad: 36-Hour Drinking Water Disruption from November 3 in Several Localities

Hyderabad: Residents of several localities across Hyderabad should prepare for a temporary drinking water supply disruption as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has scheduled a 36-hour maintenance shutdown from November 3.

The water board will undertake emergency repairs to the Gandipet water supply conduit after detecting major leaks at three locations — Sabja Colony, Tolichowki and Manikonda.

The repair work will begin at 6 am on November 3 and is expected to be completed by 6 pm on November 4. Water supply will be disrupted in parts of four city divisions during this period.

In Division 13, covering Goshamahal and Karwan circles, affected areas include Red Hills, Nampally, Mallepally, Sitarambagh, Gode Ki Khabar, Hindi Nagar, Assembly, Secretariat, New MLA Quarters, Adarsh Nagar, Nampally South Central Railway area and Gunfoundry.

In Division 14, under Golconda Zone, Chintal Basti, Vijayanagar Colony, Old Mallepally, Asifnagar and Ahmed Nagar will face the disruption.

Similarly, Domalguda and other areas in Kavadiguda and Gandhi Nagar wards under Division 17 will be affected. Several localities in Banjara Hills ward, falling under Jubilee Hills Circle and Division 15, will also experience interruptions.

Water Board Issues Advisory

The HMWSSB has appealed to residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water and plan their daily requirements in advance. Consumers have been advised to make necessary arrangements until normal supply is restored after the completion of repair works.