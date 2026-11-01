Anantapur: Class 10 Student Brutally Attacked; Family Allegedly Pressured to Accept Accused as Suitor

Anantapur: Fresh details have emerged in the case involving the brutal assault of a Class 10 student at a Zilla Parishad school in Rapthadu Mandal of Anantapur district.

According to information emerging from the incident, the accused, identified as Hemant, allegedly insisted that he would become the girl’s suitor and marry her.

Following his insistence, the girl’s family members reportedly relented, while the girl continued to face pressure to agree to the marriage.

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Local residents said that Hemant was allegedly addicted to ganja and alcohol. They also claimed that he had previously been involved in incidents of attacking youths at girls’ hostels.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of young girls and the pressure exerted on families in such cases.