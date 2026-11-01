Telangana High Court Stays GO on Special Privilege Fee for Bars and Restaurants

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has imposed a stay on the state government’s order directing the collection of a special privilege fee from bars and restaurants across the state.

The Excise Department had issued Government Order (GO) No. 205 on October 19, providing for the collection of the special privilege fee from bars and restaurants.

Challenging the government order, bar and restaurant owners approached the High Court, filing a petition seeking its suspension.

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After hearing the petition, the High Court stayed the implementation of the GO and issued notices to the Excise Department, directing it to submit an explanation on the matter.

The court has adjourned the next hearing by four weeks.

The stay comes as a relief to bar and restaurant owners who had challenged the government’s decision to impose the special privilege fee.