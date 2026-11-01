Woman Arrested for 10 House Thefts Worth Rs 70 Lakh in 20 Days in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Uppal Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly committing 10 burglaries in locked houses over a period of 20 days, stealing gold and silver ornaments, cash and an iPhone 17 worth a total of Rs 70 lakh.

The accused, identified as Paga Jaya, a homemaker from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, allegedly wore a burqa to conceal her identity and carried a cutting machine in her backpack to break into houses. She was arrested near the LB Nagar Bus Stop on Saturday, October 31.

In a recent incident, she allegedly targeted the house of Gangam Bhaskar Reddy, who had visited the Sri Mallana Swamy temple in Komuravelli. After being alerted by his tenant about the unlocked gate, Reddy returned home and found two cupboards ransacked. Around 48 tolas of gold, 1.5 kg of silver articles and Rs 2 lakh in cash were reportedly stolen.

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Following his complaint, Uppal Police registered an FIR and examined CCTV footage, which showed a woman in a burqa entering and leaving the house with a backpack.

Police said Jaya confessed to the crime. She reportedly discontinued her BTech studies due to financial difficulties and moved to Hyderabad after her marriage in 2024. Investigators said she allegedly committed the thefts to lead a luxurious lifestyle and sold the stolen valuables to meet personal expenses.

Police also mentioned a habitual offender named Naveen, though his connection to the case remains unclear. Jaya was booked under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).