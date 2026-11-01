Interstate Fertility Racket Busted in Hyderabad; 43 Women Rescued, Nine Arrested

Hyderabad: An alleged interstate fertility racket involving illegal egg donation has been busted by Malkajgiri police, with 43 women rescued and nine persons arrested following simultaneous raids at multiple locations across the city on Friday and Saturday.

Begumpet and Saroornagar police, along with the Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Malkajgiri Commissionerate, conducted searches at four locations in Prakash Nagar, Begumpet, Erragadda, Saroornagar and Gopalapuram.

According to Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi, the rescued women belong to West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states. They were allegedly recruited by offering payments ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for each egg donation cycle.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the women were brought to Hyderabad, accommodated in rented premises and referred to IVF and fertility centres for ovarian stimulation and egg retrieval procedures. Some reportedly told investigators that they were administered hormonal injections and medicines in preparation for the procedures.

Police seized five vials of Humog HP 150 IU injections, a syringe, two needles, Primolut and Meprate tablets, besides mobile phones, documents and other materials. Officials also found suspected violations concerning medical supervision and biomedical waste disposal.

Eight persons were arrested in connection with the Begumpet cases. They include Amit Sharma, suspected to be the principal organiser, Nikkat Parveen, an alleged recruiter, Reshma Khatoon, an IVF agent, and others suspected of handling medical coordination, documentation and intermediary activities.

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The ninth accused, E Durga Prasad, a businessman from Saroornagar, was arrested in a separate case.

Police suspect that Amit Sharma had been operating from a rented premises in Prakash Nagar for nearly two years, paying Rs 50,000 monthly rent. Nikkat Parveen allegedly coordinated the recruitment of women, particularly from West Bengal, through agents.

Three cases have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.

Police are investigating suspected forged identity documents, financial transactions, recruitment networks, medical consent procedures and the involvement of fertility centres and ART banks. Possible coercion, deception, exploitation and human trafficking are also being examined. The identities and medical histories of the rescued women are being verified.