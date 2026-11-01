HYDRAA Begins First-Phase Restoration of Six Lakes Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has taken up the restoration of six lakes in the first phase of its initiative to revive water bodies and improve urban environmental conditions across the Hyderabad region.

According to the details shared, HYDRAA has monitored more than 250 lakes across the city, with six identified for the first phase of restoration.

The lakes include Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake in Rajendranagar, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal, Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur and Thammidikunta in Hitec City.

Restoration work has already been inaugurated at three locations: Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally and Bathukamma Kunta. The works include cleaning, improving water storage capacity, restoring lake surroundings and developing public amenities.

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Meanwhile, finishing and beautification works are underway at Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal, Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur and Thammidikunta in Hitec City. These projects are expected to be inaugurated after the completion of the ongoing works.

The restoration initiative is expected to improve water management, support groundwater recharge and strengthen the city’s resilience against flooding during heavy rainfall.

It will also contribute to healthier urban ecosystems by improving lake environments and creating greener neighbourhoods. The initiative aims to protect Hyderabad’s water bodies while enhancing public spaces for residents.