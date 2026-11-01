Hyderabad

Six Injured as Container Truck Hits RTC Bus in Karimnagar

Six people, including an RTC bus driver, were injured when a container truck collided with an RTC hired bus near Bavupet in Kothapalli mandal on Saturday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi1 November 2026 - 16:31
Six Injured as Container Truck Hits RTC Bus in Karimnagar
Six Injured as Container Truck Hits RTC Bus in Karimnagar

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Karimnagar: Six people, including an RTC bus driver, were injured when a container truck collided with an RTC hired bus near Bavupet in Kothapalli mandal on Saturday.

The bus, bearing registration number TS02 UC 6363 and belonging to the Karimnagar-1 depot, was hit by the truck, injuring the driver and five passengers seated in the front rows.

Personnel from the 108 ambulance service shifted the injured to a hospital in Karimnagar for treatment.

District Collector Chitra Mishra spoke to the District Medical and Health Officer and RTC Divisional Manager to review the medical care being provided. She directed officials to ensure quality treatment and closely monitor the condition of the injured. The Karimnagar RDO is supervising the situation.

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Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also spoke to the Collector, RTC Managing Director and Police Commissioner to obtain details of the accident. He instructed officials to ensure proper treatment and regular monitoring of the victims’ health.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi1 November 2026 - 16:31
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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