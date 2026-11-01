Six Injured as Container Truck Hits RTC Bus in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Six people, including an RTC bus driver, were injured when a container truck collided with an RTC hired bus near Bavupet in Kothapalli mandal on Saturday.

The bus, bearing registration number TS02 UC 6363 and belonging to the Karimnagar-1 depot, was hit by the truck, injuring the driver and five passengers seated in the front rows.

Personnel from the 108 ambulance service shifted the injured to a hospital in Karimnagar for treatment.

District Collector Chitra Mishra spoke to the District Medical and Health Officer and RTC Divisional Manager to review the medical care being provided. She directed officials to ensure quality treatment and closely monitor the condition of the injured. The Karimnagar RDO is supervising the situation.

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Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also spoke to the Collector, RTC Managing Director and Police Commissioner to obtain details of the accident. He instructed officials to ensure proper treatment and regular monitoring of the victims’ health.