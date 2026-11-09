Women Protest Drinking Water Shortage in Andhra Pradesh’s Kosigi

Drinking Water Shorta

Women residents of Kosigi in Kurnool district staged a road protest with empty water pots, demanding restoration of drinking water supply, which has remained disrupted for the past 15 days.

The protest took place in Ward No. 1, where residents alleged that drinking water pipelines laid by officials six months ago remained incomplete. Expressing anger over the delay, the women questioned the authorities’ negligence and demanded immediate action.

The protest also disrupted traffic and caused inconvenience to devotees travelling to the Eeranna Swamy temple.

The protesters demanded installation of a sluice gate at the Pulikannuma project to ensure regular water supply. Residents said several villages in the Mantralayam constituency were also facing similar shortages and urged officials to intervene without further delay.