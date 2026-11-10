Women Stage Protest Over Drinking Water Shortage in Kosigi

Kosigi: Residents of Kosigi in Kurnool district are facing severe drinking water shortages, with water supply remaining disrupted for the past 15 days. Frustrated by the prolonged inconvenience, women staged a protest on the road with empty water pots, demanding immediate restoration of the supply.

The protest was held in Ward No. 1 of Kosigi, where officials reportedly laid drinking water pipelines six months ago but left the work incomplete. The women expressed anger over the authorities’ negligence, questioning whether their village even falls under the Gram Panchayat’s jurisdiction.

The demonstration also caused inconvenience to devotees travelling to visit the Eeranna Swamy temple, while heavy traffic congestion was reported on the road.

The protesters demanded that officials install a sluice gate at the Pulikannuma project to ensure a regular supply of drinking water. Residents said several villages in the Mantralayam constituency were also facing similar water shortages and appealed to authorities to take immediate action.

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In 2019, several villages in Prakasam, Anantapur and other drought-prone districts of Andhra Pradesh faced severe drinking water shortages due to poor rainfall and declining groundwater levels. Residents depended heavily on water tankers, while women had to travel long distances to collect drinking water.

Similar to the present situation in Kosigi, this incident highlights the continuing challenges of drinking water supply in rural Andhra Pradesh. It emphasises the need for proper pipeline maintenance, effective water resource management and timely government intervention to ensure that every household receives safe drinking water.