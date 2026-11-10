Boy Dies After Firecracker Explodes in Delhi on Diwali

New Delhi: A 10-year-old boy died after a firecracker exploded against his chest while celebrating Diwali in Narela, Delhi, on Sunday night, leaving his family devastated.

The victim, Rishi, was celebrating the festival by bursting firecrackers with his family. While attempting to light a skyrocket, the firecracker suddenly exploded in his hand instead of shooting upwards. It struck his chest with considerable force, causing him to collapse.

His family immediately rushed him to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. However, the family alleged that medical negligence was also responsible for his death.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services received 257 emergency calls on Diwali. Of these, 214 were related to fire incidents and 24 involved firecrackers. The highest number of 85 calls was recorded between 8 pm and 10 pm, followed by 61 calls between 10 pm and midnight. Five firefighters were also injured while responding to emergencies.

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In 2023, a firecracker explosion in Madhya Pradesh injured several people during Diwali celebrations, highlighting the dangers of improper handling and unsafe use of fireworks.

Like the tragic death of 10-year-old Rishi in Delhi, such incidents underline the need for parental supervision, safe handling of firecrackers and public awareness to prevent avoidable accidents during festive celebrations.