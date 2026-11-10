Red Fort blast exposed wider terror threat, triggered multi-front counter-terror offensive

New Delhi: The November 2025 Red Fort blast proved to be a watershed moment in India’s counter-terrorism strategy, exposing the evolving nature of terror networks and prompting a comprehensive security response that extended far beyond the immediate investigation.

The module comprising doctors had managed to source ammonium nitrate and other bomb-making materials in large quantities. They went about their business without being noticed for long. The very fact that all those part of this module were doctors helped them avoid detection.

On November 10 last year, one of the accused persons prematurely detonated an explosive-laden vehicle, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles in New Delhi.

Dr. Umar Nabi, who had driven the vehicle, panicked after the agencies managed to trace the huge quantities of ammonium nitrate and hence executed the explosion in a hurry. He had originally planned a massive Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIEB) blast timed around the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 2025.

An official said this was an eye-opener for the security agencies, not just a module of highly educated persons, but was homegrown and drew inspiration from outfits such as Al Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The reaction to the Red Fort blast was intense, and the entire module crumbled in a matter of 24 hours. Multiple agencies got together, and seamless coordination between them is what led to the cracking of this dangerous terror module, an official said.

One significant aspect of this was that the agencies did not restrict themselves to just this module. Investigations focused on the Faridabad module and beyond. This included targeting radicalisation programmes and foreign operatives guiding terror attacks on Indian soil.

The policy too witnessed a major shift, and on February 23 this year, the PRAHAAR: National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy came into effect. The aim of the PRAHAAR doctrine was zero tolerance towards terrorism. This doctrine focuses on existing modules, their operations, radicalisation, recruitment, funding and foreign involvement.

The idea is to cover all aspects so that India is terrorism free, an official said.

PRAHAAR also helped clamp down on the massive Shahzad Bhatti network. This network had recruited scores of youth through social media platforms. They were offered very little money at first and were even promised a lavish lifestyle later. Their job was setting up CCTV cameras at sensitive and crowded locations that would provide a live feed to the ISI.

The recruits were also tasked with targeted killings, low-intensity blasts, and peddling of drugs and counterfeit currency.

Another official said that the Red Fort blast and the subsequent investigation provided a learning curve for the investigation agencies. It was clear that the job was to focus both on the internal and external threats faced by the nation.

The agencies focused on dismantling several more Jaish-e-Mohammed-inspired modules in various parts of the country. Further, those groups operating from Bangladesh, threatening security in the Northeast and West Bengal, were extensively targeted.

The Khalistan network too was not spared, and multiple successful operations brought several operatives to justice. A zero-tolerance policy towards terror does not end just with investigations and Intelligence gatherings.

There is foreign policy too, which plays an important role. The Narendra Modi government stepped up diplomatic efforts in its battle against terror and narcotics. This led to the extradition of 73 high-profile fugitives from abroad in the last year.

Officials say the investigation into the Red Fort blasts has provided enough reading material for the agencies. It all began when some posters sympathetic to the Jaish-e-Mohammed cropped up in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir police treated this with utmost seriousness and urgency, while forming several teams to probe the incident.

Three locals — Arif Nisar Dar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar were arrested. This was a turning point in the investigation as their questioning led to the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned Imam.

It was learnt that this Imam from Shopian had supplied the posters. He was also accused of radicalising the doctors, part of the Faridabad module. His questioning led to the arrests of Dr Muzzamil Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, a resident of Lucknow.

The police seized 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate along with sulphur and potassium nitrate. The investigation also revealed that Dr Nabi, who drove the bomb laden vehicle, was the most radicalised in the group. He had built a network in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. He was also planning a series of VBIED attacks in various cities in the country.

His transformation into a radical individual is said to have taken place during a 2021 visit to Türkiye along with Dr Ganaie. It was after this trip that the duo, who were teaching at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, began sourcing and storing bomb making material in very large quantities.

An Intelligence Bureau official said the Faridabad case went on to become a case study. It showed the need to focus on multiple domains and areas to ensure India remains terror-free. While homegrown terrorism was one part of the threat, there were concerns regarding severe other modules.

These included the Khalistan groups, Bangladesh-based terror outfits, the Shahzad Bhatti network, the influencer modules, and, topping it all, the Pakistan-based terror groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The PRAHAAR doctrine is much needed. It takes the focus beyond solitary incidents. It is a doctrine that shapes India’s national security and how this battle has been fought on multiple fronts.

It is also important in the wake of terror groups rewriting their strategies with the help of free-flowing technology that is available today, an official said.

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