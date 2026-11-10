ECI allows Kerala voters missing from SIR draft roll to apply afresh

Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) can submit fresh applications in Form 6 to get their names included in the final voters’ list.

The clarification is significant as many voters had expressed concern over submitting Form 6 when their names had appeared in earlier electoral rolls.

They feared that doing so could amount to making a false declaration, as the form requires applicants to state that they are seeking enrolment in the electoral roll for the first time.

The Commission has now made it clear that there is no bar on such voters submitting Form 6 merely because they were enrolled in previous electoral rolls.

They can apply afresh by following the prescribed procedure during the ongoing SIR exercise or even after its completion.

The ECI has also addressed concerns over possible legal action against such applicants.

It has clarified that an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) cannot initiate proceedings under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, solely because a person who was enrolled in an earlier electoral roll has submitted a fresh Form 6 application.

Section 31 provides for punishment for making false declarations in connection with electoral rolls.

The Commission’s clarification is expected to remove the fear of legal action among former voters who may otherwise hesitate to apply for inclusion.

However, the Commission has made it clear that applicants must meet the prescribed conditions.

They must ensure that their names are not already included in the electoral roll of another constituency outside the relevant Parliamentary or Assembly constituency.

They must also ensure that the declaration made in the application is legally valid.

The clarification follows queries received by the Commission from voters who were unsure about the correct procedure to follow after finding their names missing from the SIR draft roll.

The ECI has advised all such former voters to submit Form 6 and complete the required formalities to ensure that their names are included in the final electoral roll.

The clarification is aimed at ensuring that eligible voters are not left out of the electoral process merely because their names did not figure in the draft list.