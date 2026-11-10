Hyderabad Traffic Police Plan One-Way Systems in Cyberabad, Lakdikapul

In a bid to ease traffic congestion and improve road connectivity, Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police are exploring new one-way traffic systems at key locations across the city, taking inspiration from the ongoing traffic experiment around KBR Park.

The one-way system around KBR Park was introduced on August 18, 2026, under the H-CITI project. It covers important stretches near Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Film Nagar, Journalist Colony and Jubilee Hills Check Post, besides parts of Banjara Hills, to reduce conflicting vehicle movements.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Traffic Police are planning a one-way loop connecting Biodiversity Junction, IKEA Rotary, Raheja Mindspace C-Gate, Knowledge City and Dallas Centre through My Home Bhooja. Traffic simulations and consultations with IT companies will precede its phased implementation.

In another development, Hyderabad Traffic Police and GHMC will conduct a one-day trial of a proposed one-way system along the Ravindra Bharathi–Lakdikapul–Iqbal Minar corridor on November 22. Permanent implementation will depend on the trial results and public feedback.

Past traffic disruptions around KBR Park and the IT corridor have highlighted how conflicting vehicle movements can cause long queues and delays. The proposed changes are therefore significant in reducing travel time, improving road safety and ensuring smoother traffic movement.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com